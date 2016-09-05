Contact Us
Bruce Bennett, Getty Images

Drone to Fly

Trihydro will be flying a drone over the Harney Street Overpass project on Saturday, March 25 between 9 and 11 a.m, according to a City of Laramie news release. The drone will be collecting video footage for marketing purposes.

dno1962b, flickr

Lane Closure

The lane will be closed so the curb and gutter associated with the Big D Exxon development may be replaced, according to the City of Laramie.

Sara Teter, Townsquare Media

Legislators Field Tough Questions

Education funding, budget shortfalls, taxes and possible revenue streams were the major topics of interest at the Albany County Town Hall meeting Thursday night.

Winter Storm Dumps More Snow On New York City

Winter Storm Warning

Travel will be especially impacted, due to icy, snow packed roads and low visibility in falling and blowing snow.

Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
[

Drone to Fly Over Harney Street Overpass Project

By Sara Teter 6 minutes ago

Laramie Live